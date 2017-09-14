2 kidnap suspects slain in Cavite

Two Indians, reportedly kidnap-for-ransom suspects, were killed in a clash with operatives of the Philippine National Police-Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) before dawn on Thursday in Imus, Cavite.

The PNP-AKG chief, Senior Supt. Glenn Dumlao, identified the slain suspects as Pardeep Kumar, 33, of Windward Hills, Dasmariñas City, Cavite, and Hunny Singh, 40, also known as Honey Delo.

The officer-on-case, Senior Police Officer 1 Sherwin Yaya, of Imus Police Station, said the suspects were on board a motorcycle traveling along Palanas Road in Barangay Anabu 1G when, sensing that they were being followed, opened fire at the operatives, triggering a gunfight.

The suspects were supposedly en route to collect ransom.

Investigators recovered two 9mm pistols and an undetermined amount of money from the suspects.

Their victim, Lalit Kumar, also an Indian, was found dead on Wednesday in an open canal along the boundary of General Trias and Dasmariñas City where he also resided.

Lalit was killed while ransom negotiations were ongoing between the police and his abductors.

The suspects initially demanded a P20-million ransom from the family of the victim but the amount was reduced to P1 million and then to P680,000.

RJ CARBONELL AND ALYSSA JOY CAMERINO