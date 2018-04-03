2 kids, fisherman drown on Easter Sunday

Two children and a fisherman drowned in separate incidents in Cebu on Easter Sunday identified as April Ann Tanriago, 5, of barangay Lagtang, Talisay City; Mark Joseph Gomez, 5, of Barangay Dos Poblacion, Tuburan town and Kenneth Joy Boltiador, 41, of Barangay Poblacion, Argao town. Police said Tanriago went fishing with her parents Josephine Ragosta and Edward Tantiado at the Mananga River in Lagtang and was left near the river for a few minutes. When the parents returned, they found April Ann’s body floating. Tanriaga was brought to Talisay City District Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police said the Mananga River is one of the biggest rivers in Talisay City located in a mountain area. Meanwhile, Mark Joseph drowned in swimming pool in a resort in Barangay Apalan while having an outing with his parents Hilario and Sheila Mae Gomez. His body was found floating in an adult swimming pool several meters away from the kiddie pool. Similarly, Boltiador drowned after he rescued a 9-year-old boy at the Mahayahay Beach Resort in Sitio Looc of Argao town. Police said Boltiador, although reportedly drank, saw the boy sinking on the water and swam to the sea to save the child. The water was only about four feet deep but Boltiador was not able to survive. No signs of foul play were found, police added.