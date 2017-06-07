2 killed, 17 injured in jail gang war

Two inmates died while 17 others were severely injured when members of two gangs clashed inside the Metro Manila Jail in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City on Tuesday night.

Police said the jail guards failed to stop the gang war that occurred at 7 p.m. because of a power failure.

The victims who died at the Taguig City-Pateros District Hospital were identified as Lucky Natividad (member of Bahala na Gang) and Gerald Tolentino (member of Sigue-Sigue Sputnik Gang).

The two died of several stab wounds.

Police said the 17 injured inmates were rushed to the infirmary facility of the Metro Manila Jail Center.

The jail facility that is being managed by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) was placed on alert to prevent another gang war.