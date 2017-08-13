2 KILLED, 2 NABBED IN LANAO RAIDS

TUBOD, Lanao del Norte: Members of the local anti-drug police unit and the Lanao del Norte Provincial Intelligence office simultaneously raided the houses of three alleged notorious drug dealers in Barangay Bulod here recently. Arrested were Anwar Buale Pido and Arafat Buale Pido while Warren Buale Pido, and a certain “Junjun” who engaged operatives in a gunfight were killed. Seized from Warren was a .45 caliber pistol and drug paraphernalia, while found in the houses of Anwar and Arafat Buale were numerous sachets of shabu of undetermined amount, rolled aluminum foil, four improvised glass tooters, three knives, digital weighing scale, a .45 caliber pistol (Para-Ordinance), magazines loaded with bullets of various caliber, two fragmentation grenade, a homemade caliber .22 revolver, numerous fired cartridge cases for various caliber weapons. Tubod Police Chief, Senior Insp. Roland Donor, said the Pido group has been known as drug dealers and continue their operations even during the intensified Operation Tokhang. In Tubod, hundreds of drug surrenderers have completed the rehabilitation program conducted by the local government but the operation continues until the drug ménace is stopped.

RAUL DINAPO