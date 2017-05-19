2 killed, 27 nabbed IN Bulacan buy-bust

Two armed drug pushers were killed in the towns of Pandi and San Miguel, Bulacan while 27 other drug suspects were arrested in separate buy-bust operations on Thursday. Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., acting Police director of Bulacan, identified the slain suspects as Jeffrey Tabianan and Richard Felipe of Barangay Batasan Matanda, San Miguel, who is also facing a murder case. Chief Insp. Manuel de Vera, Pandi chief of police, said an armed encounter ensued during a buy-bust at Saint Dominique, Barangay San Roque in Pandi resulting to the death of Tabianan while his cohort, identified only as “Eseng” escaped. Similarly, Felipe was killed after he resisted arrest and shot at the law enforces triggering a firefight. Meanwhile, the 27 suspects were arrested in separate operations in the City of San Jose del Monte, the towns of Meycauayan, Guigunito, Pulilan, San Miguel, Bocaue, Paombong, Baliwag, Santa Maria and Marilao. They were identified as Orlando Cabangan; Angel Vergara; Christopher Sallao; Arlene Amparo; Rowen delos Reyes; Leo Lagrosa; Vincent Duhilag; Rogelio Cosejo; Federico Razon; Honeylet Roxas; Rogelio Lamban; Marcenito Villarin; Jay-R Rason; Edlyn Domanais; Rosita Cabral; Joel Larinio; Rodelio Castillo; Niño Cabral; Jesus Sarsuelo; Ronaldo Castillo; Roseller Bruno; Elino Baltazar; Edwin Castro; Eugene Pedro; Sally Sabarillo and Rosendo Santos. Caramat said 72 sachets of shabu, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia were recovered.

FREDERICK SILVERIO