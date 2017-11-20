2 killed, 3 hurt in separate shooting incidents in Quezon City

TWO persons were killed and three others were hurt in two separate shooting incidents in Quezon City early Monday.

According to an initial police report, the victim, Ronilio Emiterio, 31, was having a drinking session with his friends past midnight inside his house in Barangay Commonwealth when an unidentified gunman shot him dead.

His two friends and eight-year old child, who was sleeping at the time of the incident, were hurt.

Meanwhile, another unidentified victim was shot dead in front of a canteen along Commonwealth Avenue in Barangay Batasan Hills at about 2:30 a.m.

Barangay tanod (village watchman) Forperio de Leon said that he received report from a woman who had heard six to eight gunshots in the area.

De Leon added that the victim was about 5’3’’ in height. He was wearing a black t-shirt, gray shorts, and sporting a dragon tattoo on his right leg.

Five bullet shells from a 9-millimeter pistol were recovered from the crime scene.

The police have yet to identify the suspects and the motives behind the killings. GLEE JALEA