2 killed in 4-vehicle collision in Cebu

TWO people were killed in a collision of four vehicles in Cebu on Monday, police said.

Police identified the fatalities as Baldimito Dela Cruz, 58; and Lu John Narry Navarro, 29.

The incident happened at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, south of Cebu.

Initial investigation revealed that Helen Mahinay, 37, was driving a blue Toyota Avanza (VY6960) heading south when her vehicle’s brakes allegedly malfunctioned as it reached Barangay Tangke at about 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

In an interview, Police Officer 1 Ruel Detuya of the Talisay City Traffic Division said that Mahinay swerved to the other lane, hitting the Kawazaki motorcycle (4132GP) driven by de la Cruz who was heading to Cebu City.

Detuya said de la Cruz was thrown from his motorcycle. The Avanza collided with the Suzuki closed-van multicab (GBY6809) driven by Satentes Leopoldo, Jr., 49, and another motorcycle, a Suzuki Smash (2047GY) driven by a man identified only as Navarro. Both of them were also headed to Cebu City.

The closed-van multicab fell on its side and was heavily damaged, along with the three other vehicles involved in the accident.

Detuya said Mahinay and Leopoldo were not hurt as Mahinay’s vehicle had an airbag.

He said Mahinay was driving fast. “She (Mahinay) said that the brakes and the tires exploded and she swerved to the other lane,” Detuya said in Bisaya.

De la Cruz and Navarro were brought to the Talisay District Hospital were doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Detuya said de la Cruz and Navarro sustained major head injuries.

Mahinay is detained at the Talisay City Police Station. RHEA RUTH ROSELL