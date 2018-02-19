2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in Cebu

A four-vehicle crash killed two motorists after a driver of one of the cars, running in full speed, lost the breaks along the South Road Properties (SRP) in Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, south Cebu at about 8:45 a.m, on Monday. Police identified the fatalities as Baldimito dela Cruz, 58, and Lu John Narry Navarro, 29. Police Officer 1 Ruel Detuya, of Talisay City Traffic Division, said Helen Mahinay, 37, was driving a blue Toyota Avanza (VY 6960) going south and the brakes allegedly malfunctioned and swerved to the other lane hitting the motorcycle driven by Dela Cruz who was heading to Cebu City. Detuya said Dela Cruz was thrown off to the road by the impact and the Avanza collided with a Suzuki closed-van multicab (GBY6809) driven by Leopoldo Satentes Jr., 49, and another motorcycle driven by Navarro. The multicab fell on its side and was heavily damaged as well as the vehicles. Detuya said Dela Cruz and Navarro sustained major head injuries because of the colision. Mahinay is detained at the Talisay City Police Station.