2 killed, 6 arrested in BULACAN DRUG BUST

MALOLOS CITY, Bulacan: Two armed drug suspects were killed while six others were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations conducted in San Jose del Monte City and Norzagaray town on Wednesday and Thursday. Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., acting provincial police director, identified the two slain suspects as Angelo dela Rama, alias Buknoy of San Jose del Monte 2, and one alias “Moymoy” of Norzagaray, about 25 to 30 years old. The arrested suspects were identified as Osmondo Macalanda, Irene Macalanda, Delfin Valdez, Aristotle de Balocos, Josephine dela Cruz and Marjory Damintahon.

FREDERICK SILVERIO