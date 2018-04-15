2 killed, 6 hurt in Cebu FOUR-vehicle mishap

Two persons died and six were injured in a vehicular accident involving four vehicles along the national highway in Barangay Taloot, Argao town, south Cebu, on Sunday morning. The fatalities were identified as Virgilia Sillote, 61, and Vince Villasis, 4, both of Minglanilla town. The vehicles involved were a gray Toyota Wigo (A2R484) driven by Julius Caesar Olivar, 29, of Barangay Tungkil, Minglanilla; a gray Suzuki multicab with no license plate driven by Aquillo Sillote, 62, of Minglanilla; and a black sports utility vehicle Kia Sorrento (YLE 446) driven by Sulpicio Ubod, 57, of Barangay Guadalupe, in Cebu City; and a Fuso truck (EBK 5832) owned by United Auctioners Inc. of Mandaue City, Cebu. Police Officer 2 Clifford Butron of Argao police station said the multicab swerved to the opposite lane hitting the southbound truck carrying a trailer van driven by Eunil Judith along sitio Himongbongan at about 10:50 a.m. The multicab overturned and crashed into the Wigo. Judith, who lost control of the truck’s wheel, swerved to the left, sideswiped the SUV and hit the railings on the roadside and crashed into mangroves. The truck driver and his companion got out of the vehicle unharmed. Virgilia, Aquillo’s wife, was seated at the front seat of the multicab. Their relatives seated at the back – Maricel Fat, 29; her son Kurt, 5; Vince, 4; Reymax Villasis, 12; and Ayisha Sillote, 9, were brought to the South General Hospital in Naga City, Cebu. Vince and Virgilia died at the hospital. Sulipicio’s wife, Carmen, 59, suffered minor body injuries and was brought to a Cebu City hospital. Butron said Aquillo and his relatives came from an outing in Santander town, south Cebu, and were heading home to Minglanilla.