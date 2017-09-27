2 killed, 8 arrested in Bulacan drug busts

Two suspected drug pushers were killed in separate encounter while eight others were arrested in different buy-busts in Bulacan. Police Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr. identified the slain drug suspects as Andrew Santiago, a known drug dealer of Barangay Caingin, and Lynard Crisistomo of Barangay San Gabriel, both from the City of Malolos. They died after engaging operatives, led by Supt. Heryl Bruno of Malolos Drug Enforcement Unit with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency–Region 3, at about 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday in Barangay Bulihan during a buy-bust. Meanwhile, eight other suspects were arrested, including two minors, in separate buy-busts in the city of Meycauayan and the towns of San Ildefonso, San Miguel, San Rafael and Marilao on Tuesday. Twenty-four sachets of shabu and buy-bust money were recovered from the suspects.