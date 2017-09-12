2 killed in landslide as ‘Maring’ swamps Metro Manila, parts of Luzon

TROPCIAL Depression “Maring” dumped rain in Metro Manila and in other parts of Luzon, causing a landslide that killed two people, flooding, a suspension of classes and government work, and a halt to public transport that stranded thousands in the affected areas.

The two fatalities from a landslide in Barangay Dolores in Taytay, Rizal were identified as Jude and Justil Bundal, 17 and 14 years old. Other family members survived the incident that happened at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

“Maring” made landfall in Mauban, Quezon at about 9 a.m. and was now heading towards the Laguna-Manila area, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) no. 1 remains up in:

Metro Manila

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Northern Quezon including Polillo Island

Southern Aurora

Rizal

Bulacan

Pampanga

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Pangasinan

At 10:00 am, the center of Maring was located in the vicinity of Laguna with maximum winds of up to 60 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 100 kph.

It is moving west-northwest direction at 15 kph and is forecast to be in Iba, Zambales Wednesday morning.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected for the rest of the day over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Pangasinan and Mimaropa.

Pagasa advised these areas against possible landslides and flashfloods. Sea travel is still risky over the eastern seaboard of Aurora, Quezon and Bicol Region.

Maring is forecast to move west of Zambales and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday morning.

In Metro Manila, floods rendered some areas impassable.

Kee-deep floods were reported along E.Rodriguez Araneta Petron (southbound and northbound), Pasong Tamo, R. Papa and Maria Clara.

Gutter-deep floods were reported along:

* Taft in Manila from Philippine General Hospital to UN Avenue;

* Edsa Shrine northbound;

* Edsa Quezon Ave northbound;

* E.Rodriguez Intersection;

* Edsa Boni southbound;

* C5 Eastwood (southbound/northbound);

* Commonwealth Winston westbound;

* Commonwealth Donya Carmen westbound;

* Edsa Polymedic southbound;

* P. Burgos Manila City Hall;

* Taft-Pedro Gil;

* Taft-UN;

* Taft-Kalaw;

* Finance-P.Burgos;

* Edsa-Taft northbound;

* and RMB Pureza.

Other flooded areas are: E.Rodriguez Araneta Petron (southbound/northbound), knee deep; East Ave. in front of SSS (waist deep); Pasong Tamo (knee deep); R.Papa (knee deep); and Balintawak-A. Bonifacio (one foot).

Classes and work in government offices were also suspended in Metro Manila and suburbs.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) suspended travel to the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Pagasa is still monitoring Typhoon “Lannie” (international name: Talim) as it slows down slightly moving west-northwest towards the Batanes–Taiwan area. It still has no direct effect in the country and has low chances of making landfall.

It was last located at 865 km east of Basco, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of up to 120kph and gustiness of up to145 kph.

Estimated rainfall amount still ranges from moderate to occasionally heavy rains within the 350 -m diameter of the typhoon.

It is also forecast to move west-northwest at 24kph Wednesday morning and 495km northeast of Basco, Batanes within 24 hours. It will exit PAR on Friday according to Pagasa. JOVILAND RITA, REICELENE IGNACIO, LLANESCA T. PANTI, BENJIE GUEVARRA

