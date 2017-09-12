Tuesday, September 12, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»2 killed in landslide in Taytay, Rizal

    2 killed in landslide in Taytay, Rizal

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    TWO people were killed in a landslide in Taytay, Rizal caused by strong rains spawned by Tropical Depression “Maring”, according to disaster authorities in the province.

    Quoted on radio, the officials identified the fatalities as Jude and Justil Bundal, 17 and 14 years old.

    The incident happened at 4 a.m. in Barangay Dolores. 

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.