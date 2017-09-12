2 killed in landslide in Taytay, Rizal

TWO people were killed in a landslide in Taytay, Rizal caused by strong rains spawned by Tropical Depression “Maring”, according to disaster authorities in the province.
Quoted on radio, the officials identified the fatalities as Jude and Justil Bundal, 17 and 14 years old.
The incident happened at 4 a.m. in Barangay Dolores.
