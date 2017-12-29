2 killed in misencounter in Mandaluyong; 10 policemen relieved

TWO people were killed and two others were wounded in a misencounter in Mandaluyong City on Thursday night, as policemen and village watchmen involved in the shooting incident were relieved from their posts immediately pending results of an investigation.

The fatalities were identified as Jonalyn Ambaan and Jomar Hayawon.

Injured were Eliseo Aluad Jr. and Danilo Santiago.

In a televised press conference on Friday, Metro Manila Police Director General Oscar Albayalde announced the relief of the Mandaluyong City police chief; 10 policemen and two village watchmen who were tagged in the shooting.

In an interview over GMA 7’s morning program, “Unang Hirit”, early Friday, Albayalde said part of the operational procedures of police in responding to a moving vehicle at the crime scene was that there was no need to shoot, especially if there was no return of fire.



“What should have [been]done there is police should have just stopped the vehicle in another way and open the window if they really cannot see the occupants of that particular vehicle,” he said.



“You cannot just shoot at the running vehicle especially if there is no one in there returning fire or there are no active shooters [at that time],” Albayalde said.



Asked if there would be some officers who would be removed from their posts, the police official said: “Sigurado po ‘yan” (That is for sure)



Albayalde also said that responding policemen have seen barangay (village) tanods (watchmen) shooting at the vehicle in question — a white Mitsubishi.



He said that the village watchmen would also be investigated.

At least the 10 policemen and two village watchmen are under the custody of the Mandaluyong City Police.



