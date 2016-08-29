2 kilos of cocaine intercepted at Clark

CLARK FREEPORT, Pampanga: Anti-drug authorities intercepted two kilos of high- grade cocaine estimated at P16 million and arrested an American citizen at the Clark International Airport here on Sunday night.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Luzon (PDEA 3) Regional Director Emerson Margate identified the suspect as Alan Sohoo, 58, a resident New York.

Margate said Sohoo is of Chinese descent.

The regional director revealed that they received information that the suspect was arriving at the Clark International Airport with illegal drugs.

Sohoo travelled from Dubai to Clark via Cebu on board Emirates Flight 338, Margate said.

Operatives of the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Immigration, Bureau of Customs, Aviation Security Group, PDEA-National Capital Regional Office and the Homeland Security Agency found the cocaine inside Sohoo’s hand-carried bag with a trolley.

Authorities are yet to determine if the suspect belongs to an international drug group.

The suspect and the confiscated drugs are in the custody of PDEA-3 in the City of San Fernando.