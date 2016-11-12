2 kilos of shabu seized in Cebu

More than two kilos of shabu were seized by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) who also arrested a big-time female pusher during a buy-bust in Cebu City recently. Director General Isidro Lapeña identified the arrested suspect as Maria del Mar Diaz, 28, who lives in a condominium along Horsehoe Drive in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City. Seized from Diaz were six plastic sachets of shabu, weighing 2.125 kilos estimated at P32.8 million, a weighing scale and plastics used for repacking shabu. Reports revealed that Diaz could dispose about five kilos of shabu per week in Cebu. Similarly, a follow-up operation arrested Joypher Enriquez Tatoy, 28, and confiscated four packs of shabu worth P400,000 at Lower Gun Club, Banawa also in Guadalupe. Tatoy is believed to be the supplier of Diaz.