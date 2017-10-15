2 LA UNION FARMERS ELECTROCUTED

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union: Two farmers were killed by high voltage electricity in separate areas in San Fernando City and Bangar town over the weekend. In San Fernando City, Benny Lazaro, 41, died on the spot after he accidentally touched a live wire hanging downward that he tried to put aside to prevent other people from touching it. The city police has coordinated with La Union Electric Cooperative for necessary action on the hanging live wires caused by Typhoon “Odette,” while conducting further investigation. Similarly in Bangar town, Adrian Hidalgo, 21, a graduating college student, was declared dead-on-arrival at a local health center after struck by a lightning in Barangay Alzate. Police said the victim’s mother, Edna, told them her son was cutting grass in the farm as food for his cattle which was his regular routine, when lightning struck electrocuting him. Adrian just finished AB Social Sciences from Ilocos Sur Polytechnic State College this year.

WILLIAM JUN GARCIA