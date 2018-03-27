2 lawmakers ask transport agency to allow more ride sharing services to stop Grab monopoly

THE Land Transportation, Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) should allow more transport network companies (TNCs) in the market after Grab took over Uber’s operations in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, two lawmakers said on Tuesday.

The takeover, which Grab announced on Monday, raised fears of a looming monopoly in the ride sharing business.

“Given this new development, the Philippines finds itself with a ride-hailing service monopoly which is bad for the riding public because of the lack of competition and competitive pricing. The urgent task now before the LTFRB is for it to adjust to the new situation by allowing the entry of more ride-hailing services and promulgating sound fare-setting mechanisms,” Rep. Ciriaco Calalang of Kabayan party-list said in a statement.

“U-HOP, the other ride sharing services app, is not as large an operation as Grab. As such, the LTFRB should proactively encourage other ride sharing services to enter the Philippine market in order to serve more passengers. Healthy competition breeds innovation, new technology, higher standards and lower prices,” Calalang said.

Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte of Camarines Sur said that a monopoly would allow Grab to dictate fare prices and be less enthusiastic in improving its services, knowing that riders would be left with very limited options.

Villafuerte pushed for the approval of his proposed measure, which would remove LTFRB’s authority over ride sharing apps and transfer it to the Department of Transportation (DoTr).

Villafuerte argued that while ride sharing services provided point-to-point transport services like taxis, these should be considered private carriers which should not be under LTFRB’s supervision because their drivers could sign off from duty anytime.

“Ride sharing services merely link a potential customer with a third party driver, and not parties to a transportation contract. That is why there is a need for separate regulatory framework for ride sharing services,” Villafuerte said.

Uber will cease to operate on April 8.