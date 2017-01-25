‘2 lawmakers in Duterte’s drug list are from Luzon’

TWO of three lawmakers who are on President Rodrigo Duterte’s list of public officials allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade are from Luzon, accor­ding to House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas of Ilocos Norte.

“So to answer you, [to make it clear, the two are from]… Luzon!” he said in a media briefing on Wednesday.

Another one is reportedly from Mindanao.

In the same briefing, Fariñas said that upon House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez’s instructions, he is “meeting with those who prepared the list to see and, of course, there must be due process. It’s difficult if a person’s name is there, how did they come up with that?”

He added that he will talk to all three lawmakers.

“So the three, as much that the Speaker would want to reveal their names, the Speaker consulted with me to take a look first…it’s difficult to drop names only to find out that it is not fully validated,” Fariñas said.

He said he has talked to one of the three lawmakers.

“Of course he was surprised, he asked me ‘how was I included there?’ So we are backtracking. I am finding out, how was that list prepared?…So, but of course, this came from the President, there is the weight of the list coming from the President. Although it has been shown in the past, that there was a mistake. So, that is what we are doing now,” Fariñas added.

The Duterte list of officials, either directly involve or protectors of drug syndicates, include those from the barangays (villages), mayors, governors and congressmen. The President has met with city and municipal mayors, as well as governors in the regions regarding his “narco-list” and warned those who are on the list of dire consequences.