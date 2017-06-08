2 LTO execs charged over driver’s license deal

A group filed a complaint on Thursday at the Office of the Ombudsman against Land Transportation Office (LTO) Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante, Executive Director Romeo Vera Cruz and several others over the allegedly questionable award of the procurement of driver’s license cards with five-year validity for 2017.

Also named respondents were Dennis Singzon, Maribel Salazar, Irenea Nueva, Rector Antiga, Francis Ray Almora, and Mercy Jane Paras- Leynes, former members of the LTO’s Bids and Awards Committee; Norberto Espino 3rd, Camilo Balon, Leda Jose, Paquita dela Cruz, Danilo Encela, former members of the LTO-BAC-Technical Working Group (TWG), and the agency’s resident Commission on Audit auditor.

In its complaint, the Anti-Trapo Movement of the Philippines accused the respondents of graft, breach of conduct, and violation of the Government Procurement Reform Act for awarding the contract to Nextix, Dermalog and CFP Joint Venture.

It alleged that the respondents “intentionally delayed the delivery” of the BAC resolution which recommended the award to Dermalog “in order to prevent Banner from filing any legal relief from the same,” referring to Banner Plasticard Inc. which was one of the bidders.

The group said the award was made on April 3, 2017 but the BAC resolution was delivered to Banner on April 7, 2017. Banner sought reconsideration on April 10, 2017.

“It is rather obvious that Respondents violated Section 57 of the Government Procurement Reform Act by awarding the project to Dermalog prior to resolving the protest of Banner,” the group said. “Obviously, some 8.36 million Filipino drivers would pay a considerably much higher cost for their driver’s license cards, if and when, the same will be procured from Dermalog,” it added. REINA TOLENTINO