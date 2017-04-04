2 LTO execs face raps

A group filed a complaint on Monday at the Office of the Ombudsman against Land Transportation Office (LTO) Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante and Executive Director Romeo Vera Cruz over their alleged failure to respond to the group’s request for documents.

The Anti-Trapo Movement (ATM) of the Philippines accused the respondents of violation of Republic Act (R.A.) Nos. 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees) and 9485 (Anti-Red Tape Act) as well as Executive Order No. 2 – Series 2017.

“To date, specifically April 3, 2017, or more than 30 days from our last letter, respondents have neither replied to our request, nor provided us with the requested documents. Such actions of the respondents are in a clear violation of several laws,” the group’s founder Leon Peralta said.

According to Peralta, he sent a letter-request to Vera Cruz on February 24 requesting for several documents in order to complete ATM’s research on the drivers’ license card project.

These documents included minutes of the Bids and Awards Committee meeting on February 1, 2017 and minutes of other meetings. “Even if all our letters were all addressed to Vera Cruz, and duly received by the Office of the Executive Director, Galvante is equally liable for the transgressions of the law,” Peralta said.