2 Malaysia firms ink airport services deal

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: Two Malaysian companies have signed a deal to provide airport management services for the Cagayan North International Airport (CNIA) in Lal-lo Town in the province, according to the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA).

Secretary Raul Lambino, CEZA administrator and chief executive officer, said Iris Corporation Berhad (ICB) and Positive Paragon Sendirian Berhad (PPSB) signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CEZA to undertake the project.

He said the two Malaysian companies will “set up the front-end hardware and equipment, install software as well as work stations and passport and travel card readers including commission E-gates,” among other things.

Lambino noted that Cebu Pacific’s Manila-Lal-lo service will begin in April following the first overseas commercial aircraft from Macau this month.

CEZA also announced that a consortium of locally-registered and foreign-based firms have submitted an “unsolicited proposal” for the development of CNIA.

The consortium is led by Subic Bay Business Aviation Center (formerly AIA International Flight Support and Services) in collaboration with US-based National Standard Finance and the Bangkok-based Mahanakon Partners Group., Co., Ltd.

They propose to develop CNIA into a state of the art logistics aviation hub and a one-stop aviation center.

He said the Cagayan Business Aviation Center (CBAC) has also submitted an offer to set up a fixed based operator/aviation services provider, among other related services.

“This proposed high-tech airport facility will be the first of its kind in the country and will comprise of interdependent projects using state of the art aerospace technology,” Lambino said.

Earlier, CEZA said it has cleared all hurdles required for CNIA’s acquisition of a full aerodrome certificate from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to begin operating commercial flights for the heavier Airbus A320 and Boeing B-737 aircraft.

“We have metaphorically moved mountains to reach this point in our incessant drive to improve CEZA,” Lambino said.

In the recent Regional Development Council meeting in Cagayan Valley (Region 2), Lambino pointed out the severe inadequacy of infrastructure within the EcoZone despite being in existence for more than two decades.

“The only way we can move forward, and fast, was to conduct a review of the medium-term development plan and to refocus efforts towards developing and building new infrastructure,” Lambino said.

He noted that CEZA has signed MOUs “creating partnerships for the growth and development of North Luzon, and jobs, incomes and economic opportunities for the local population” with Genserv International, MVP Asia Pacific, Inc. and Triviciti Global Limited (U.S.A.).

He said Genserv offered to promote the development of Cagayan’s agriculture and fisheries as well as in eco-tourism to foreign investors, while MVP Asia Pacific and Triviciti Global have proposed the setting up of infrastructure for wireless broadband, high-tech sensors for traffic monitoring and control, and a blockchain transactional network among other developments.