PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief Ronald de la Rosa presented to media on Thursday 41 Chinese and two Malaysians allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a Singaporean this week at a casino in Pasay City.

Inquest proceedings were held at the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame against the suspects for the crime of kidnapping for ransom and serious illegal detention.

De la Rosa said that while the female victim, identified as Wu Yan, 48, was playing bacarat at the Solaire Resorts and Casino, the two Malaysians, Ng Yu Meng and Goh Kok Keong, approached her and invited her to play in City of Dreams.

Instead of bringing Wu to the City of Dreams, the suspects brought her to the Bayview International Condominium in Parañaque City where she was held hostage. Her abductors demanded $180,000 ransom money in exchange for her release.

De la Rosa said operatives from the PNP’s Anti-Kidnapping Group, with the help of the Bureau of Immigration and Parañaque police, launched pursuit operations that led to the rescue of the victim and the arrest of her kidnappers.

However, one suspect remains at large. The 43 foreign nationals, according to the AKG, are part of a loan shark syndicate operating in Pasay City. DEMPSEY REYES