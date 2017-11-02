2 Maute stragglers killed in Marawi

TWO armed Islamic State (IS)-linked Maute stragglers were killed in an encounter with troops in Marawi City, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced on Thursday.

Col. Romeo Brawner Jr., deputy commander of Task Group Ranao, said one of the killed terrorists was a member of the Abu Sayyaf Group and was the alleged “right hand man” of slain IS leader Isnilon Hapilon.

Citing findings of the Philippine National Police’s Scene of the Crime Operatives (PNP-SOCO), Brawner identified Hapilon’s man as Abu Talja. The other has not been identified.

The encounter happened at about 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday when the two armed terrorists and troops engaged in a firefight in the main battle area of Marawi City.

The clash also wounded two soldiers who were not identified. DEMPSEY REYES