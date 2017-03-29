2 mild quakes hit North Cotabato

MAKILALA, North Cotabato: Two mild quakes hit North Cotabato in one hour on Wednesday morning, a day before the national earthquake drill, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. It added that the first quake recorded at magnitude 3.5 came at 7:39 a.m. and was tectonic in origin and traced 16 kilometers east of Makilala town of 16 kilometers depth. Magnitude 3 was felt in Makilala and Intensity 2 in Kidapawan City. The second tremor of Magnitude 2.9 came at 8:39 a.m. and traced 19 kilometers east of Makilala, also of tectonic origin. Intensity 2 was felt in Kidapawan City and Makilala. There have been no reported casualties or damages to property. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council will spearhead this Thursday a nationwide earthquake drill. In 2014, a Magnitude 5 quake hit Makilala, an upland town situated beside the country’s highest peak – Mount Apo. At least 50 houses were damaged and one was injured. Phivolcs recorded 38 aftershocks.