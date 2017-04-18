2 MILF rebels linked to Tacurong blasts fall

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Police are holding two members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) on suspicion they were behind a series of bombings that injured over a dozen people in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat late on Monday.

The suspects also yielded grenades and firearms when they were arrested following Monday’s daring attacks.

They denied any involvement in the blasts but police said witnesses said the duo was at the area prior to the bombings.

Two improvised explosives went off almost simultaneously at Dragon Mart and a gas station nearby while the third was detonated along the road. At least 15 people, including a teenager and security personnel, were injured.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.