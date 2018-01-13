2 minors arrested for carrying drugs

Police arrested a Grade 7 student and an out-of-school-youth at a checkpoint in Pateros when they were found in possession of illegal drugs in their motorcycle.

Police Supt. Jenny Tecson, spokesman of the Southern Police District, said the two were arrested at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday along E. Hermosa Street, Barangay San Roque, Pateros, Metro Manila.

Tecson identified them as Patrick Bergantinios, 17, an out-of-school-youth and Bernard Abejerom, 15, Grade 7 both residents of 052 Lanzones Street, Barangay Comembo, Makati City.

Elements of the Tactical Motorcycle Rider Unit (TMRU) of the Pateros Municipal Police Station were conducting

“Oplan Sita” operations when they flagged down a black Honda motorcycle with plate no. 8159 DF for driving without wearing protective helmet and driving wearing slippers.

The suspects reportedly ignored the presence of the police officers and sped away but accidentally skidded resulting in their apprehension.

Bergantinios, who was driving the motorcycle had no license which prompted the police officers to conduct a search of their vehicle. They found three sachets of shabu.