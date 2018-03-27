2 more draws for Wesley

Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So settled for two more draws after the 12th round to bow out of contention in the prestigious 2018 Candidates Tournament being held at the Kuhlhaus Berlin in Berlin, Germany.

The 24-year old So agreed to a draw with GM Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan in the 11th round and top seed GM Vladimir Kramnik of Russia of Russia in the 12th round.

So scored five points on eight draws, one win and three losses.

GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia and GM Fabiano Caruana of US shared the top spot with seven points each.