2 ‘most wanted’ men nabbed in Pangasinan

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – Two suspects on the “most wanted” list were arrested separately here, police said Saturday.

Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, provincial director, identified the suspects as Froilan Breuan-Soriano alias Paculan and Pacundo and a resident of Sitio Lasip in Barangay Buenlag in Calasiao town and Glen Bautista-Junatas 35, a businessman and resident of Barangay Salay in Mangaldan town.

Lee said operatives from the Eastern Police District (EPD), led by Supt. Frankie Candelario, appeared at the police station of Calasiao town on the night of May 18 accompanied by Calasiao operatives to arrest Soriano in his house by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Gregorio L. Vega, Jr. of the Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 152.

Candelario said Soriano, who was on the EPD’s “Top 5 Most Wanted Persons,” was being pursued for the murder of a neighbor in Pasig City in 2013.

A witness executed an affidavit identifying Soriano as the killer.

The residents of Barangay Buenlag were surprised upon learning that Soriano was on the “wanted” list because, according to them, he introduced himself as an ordinary carpenter.

Junatas was arrested by joint police operatives of Tarlac and Mangaldan in Barangay Sapang in Tarlac City at about 6 p.m. on May 18.

Junatas is listed as No. 3 on the list of “Most Wanted Persons” in Tarlac and No.6 in the municipality of Mangaldan town.

Supt. Jay Baybayan, chief of police of Mangaldan, said Junatas has six standing warrants of arrest issued by various courts in Region 1 (Ilocos) and Region 2 (Cagayan) for various criminal offenses. One of the warrants carried a court sentence.

Junatas is wanted for three counts of estafa with a recommended bail of P120,000, which is pending before RTC Branch 56 in Angeles City, Pampanga. The warrant was issued on September 22, 2017.

Another warrant of arrest dated January 25,2018 was issued against Junatas by RTC Branch 55 in Macabebe, Pampanga for estafa with P24,000 bail.

Junatas is also facing estafa with P6,000 bail under criminal case No. 18-07, which is pending before the Fifth Municipal Circuit Trial Court in Apalit, and San Simon, Pampanga. The warrant for his arrest was issued on January 25,2017.

The police also presented to Junatas a warrant dated April 4, 2018 issued by the RTC Branch 65 in Tarlac City for car theft with a recommended bail of P180,000.

The suspect was also charged with robbery before RTC Branch 63 in Tarlac City with recommended bail of P40,000. The warrant for his arrest was issued on April 16.

Police operatives told newsmen that Junatas was convicted on March 1, 2017 before the Municipal Trial Court (MTC) in Mangaldan, Pangasinan and was meted two months up to 3 years in prison. JAIME G. AQUINO