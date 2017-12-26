2 motorcycle riders killed as bus runs over them in Quezon City

TWO motorcycle riders were killed after being run over by a bus in Quezon City early Tuesday morning, according to police.

A rescuer from the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety identified the victims only as male and female.

The bus was driven by Danilo de la Cerna who was taken to the Quezon City Traffic Sector 6 and may be charged with reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide with damage to property upon completion of evidence.

Initial investigation showed that the motorcycle was traveling southbound along Mindanao Avenue at 3:50 a.m. when it took a right turn on Congressional Avenue towards EDSA Munoz.

De la Cerna’s bus ran over the motorcycle, pinning its riders under one of its wheels, resulting in fatal injuries to the victims.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Quezon City Recue Team used a hydraulic jack to lift the bus and pull out the bodies of the victims. GLEE JALEA