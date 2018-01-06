2 nabbed for duping contractors of P20M

GAPAN CITY: The police here arrested a woman and her cohort, claiming to be connected with the mayor’s office and the city engineering, and allegedly collected about P20-million from a businessman and contractors in exchange for facilitating multi-million contracts. Supt. Peter Madria, City Police chief, said Marilen Mendoza, 42, of Barangay San Lorenzo, and Jessie Umali, of Barangay Pambuan of this city were arrested on the complaint of city engineer Carl Anthony Alfaro while confronted by their victims right in his office. Alfaro said the suspects assured several businessman and contractors to invest in supposed projects and collected money in advance in exchange for facilitating the awarding of contracts to them. Mendoza even told the victims she has connections with the local government officials, including Mayor Emerson Pascual of Gapan. Alfaro filed a criminal complaint against the two for misrepresentation.