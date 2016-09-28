2 nabbed for guns, drugs in Laguna

TWO men, one of them under a police drug watch, were captured on Tuesday by Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) operatives and local police during an operation in Barangay Bultong in Cabuyao City, Laguna. Senior Supt. Rex Anongos, CIDG-Southern Tagalog regional chief, identified the arrested suspects as Luisito del Rosario Santos, alias “Set Del Rosario” and Carlos Tan alias “Tubal.” Seized from the suspects were a plastic sachet of shabu, a hand grenade, ammunition for a caliber 45 pistol, lighter and P2,200 in cash.