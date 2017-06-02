2 NBP inmates die of food poisoning

TWO of the more than 1,000 inmates of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) downed by food poisoning last week have died, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Thursday.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd said a report submitted by Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial revealed that the two men died due to dehydration and hypovolemic shock, a condition involving severe blood and fluid loss resulting in multiple organ failure.

Aguirre said that the two elderly men suffered from diabetes.

The number of inmates who succumbed to food poisoning on May 25 rose from 910 TO 1,212.

“We are coordinating with the [Department of Health], with the full support of Health Secretary Ubial, to determine the etiology of this outbreak. If there are persons or parties responsible for this then they should be held accountable,” Aguirre said in a statement.

He assured the public, particularly the families of the sick inmates, that the DoJ and Bureau of Correction are addressing the problem.

“The health and the welfare of our inmates, under the present circumstances, are paramount,” Aguirre said

The food being given to inmates is prepared by “Mang Kiko.”

There are more than 22,000 inmates at the maximum, medium and minimum security compounds.