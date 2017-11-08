2 Nigerians nabbed with P6-M shabu

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: Two alleged members of the African Drug Syndicate (ADS) were arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives with P6-million worth of shabu during an entrapment in Cavite early before dawn on Wednesday.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino identified the suspects as Solomon Anochiwa, 34 and Desmond Ozoma, 34, both Nigerians and residing in Parañaque City.

They were arrested by joint operatives of PDEA Region 5 and Region 4-A after handing over three plastic bags containing 1,011.1 grams of shabu for P6-million to a poseur-buyer along Centennial Road in Kawit, Cavite at about 12:30 a.m.

Also seized from the suspects were one mobile phone and a silver-colored Toyota Altis (YAX-234).

“According to intelligence reports, Anochiwa and Ozoma are ADS members operating in the Philippines and are actively engaged in large-scale distribution of shabu in Bicol region, Calabarzon and National Capital Region (NCR),” Aquino said.

The name and contact numbers of Anochiwa were acquired through tactical interviews from arrested drug suspects who identified him as their source, following a buy-bust along Almeda Highway in Naga City last Saturday.

Aquino added that aside from recruiting Filipinos as drug couriers, ADS is actively involved in international drug trafficking using Philippine airports and cyber crimes.

Anochiwa and Ozoma are temporarily under the custody of PDEA Region-4A here and will be facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Imus, Cavite.