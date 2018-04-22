2 NPA rebels dead, 12 captured in Bukidon clash

LIBONA, DAMULOG AND SAN FERNANDO, Bukidnon -–The 28th and 58th Infantry Divisions of the Armed Forces of the Philippines launched a new round of strategic attacks at 2:30 a.m. this Saturday against the New People’s Army (NPA) in Bukidnon, Mindanao.

Bukdinon, Mindanao is the largest stronghold of the NPA in the Philippines.

NPA leader ex-Barangay Capt. Tarsiso Barros of Kinawe was able to escape during the raid. Three soldiers were wounded in the operation.

Alleged NPA leader, Barangay Capt. Cherry Barros, wife of Tarsiso Barros, was captured by the military, along with 11 other NPA members directly under Cherry Barros, according to military sources.

Cherry Barros, originally from Ozamiz City, and the 11 other NPA members who also serve as part of Barros’s private army, are reportedly detained at Camp Evangelista in Patag, Cagayan de Oro City.

One machine gun, two M4A1 carbines, two M16A2 rifles, three .45 caliber semiautomatic pistols, two .40 caliber pistols, three hand grenades, 1 shotgun, blasting caps were reportedly confiscated from the NPA leaders.

Cherry Barros and the 11 other NPA members will face rebellion charges, as well as charges of illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives.

There are five NPA members wounded in the municipality of Damulog, Bukidnon where the military assault began past 12 midnight of Saturday.

Two NPA members were killed at dawn on Subday in the mountains of Damulog, Bukidnon in the ongoing war against the NPA.

The NPA camps in Damulog, San Fernando, and Dangcagan, Bukidnon all led by “Kumander Bayot” retaliated against the military this between 3 and 4 a.m. DREI TOLEDO