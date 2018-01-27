2 NPA rebels killed, 1 arrested in Tarlac

CAMP MACABULOS, Tarlac City: Two communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels were killed while a resident of Barangay San Miguel in San Manuel, Tarlac was arrested during a joint operation of Tarlac Police Provincial Office (TPPO) and the Army Intelligence Regiment on Wednesday. Senior Supt. Ritchie Medardo Posadas,

TPPO director, identified the slain rebels as Victorio Tesorio, NPA’s Komite Rehiyon–Hilagang Silangang Luzon first deputy secretary and Lolito Raza of Danilo Ben West Command–Northern Front. Arrested was Jose Dallente Caroy, owner of the house where the rebels were killed. Policemen and soldiers were supposed to serve a warrant of arrest against the two for charges of multiple murder and rebellion. Tesorio and Raza reportedly resisted arrest that resulted in a firefight with authorities. Recovered in the area were two caliber 45 pistols, magazines and ammunition, two hand grenades, explosive devices, detonating cord, blasting caps and subversive documents.