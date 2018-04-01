2 NPA rebels killed in encounters in Misamis Oriental

TWO members of the New People’s Army were killed after a two-day encounter with soldiers in Misamis Oriental, the Philippine Army reported on Sunday.

The first clash happened at about 1:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. on March 30, a day after the NPA commemorated its 49th founding anniversary at Barangay Minalwang in Claveria between the communist rebels and soldiers from the 65th Infantry Battalion.

The Army’s 4th Infantry Division seized an NPA encampment and recovered the body of a communist rebel, whose identity has yet to be determined.

It also confiscated one bandoleer with four magazines and live ammunition for an M16, M14 and AK-47; a 20-meter wire for explosive devices; subversive documents; and personal belongings.

The second encounter happened on Friday at about 12:25 p.m., also in the same area, where government forces found another body of an NPA member, one M16 rifle and one Garand rifle.

The Army also claimed that “several” NPA members were wounded after that encounter based on the “globs of blood” seen along the rebels’ withdrawal route.

The Army’s 403rd Infantry Brigade reported that during its operations on the recently concluded 49th anniversary of the NPA, the military received “information and complaints” that the rebels have been extorting money, foraging from and intimidating residents. DEMPSEY REYES