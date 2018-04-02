2 NPA REBELS SLAIN IN MISAMIS ORIENTAL CLASHes

TWO New People’s Army (NPA) members were killed in separate encounters with the army on Friday, a day after the rebel group celebrated its 49th anniversary on March 29. In the first encounter with soldiers in Barangay Minalwang, Claveria, Misamis Oriental, the Army’s 4th Infantry Division seized an NPA encampment and recovered the body of a communist rebel, whose identity has yet to be determined. A bandoleer with four magazines and live ammunition of high powered firearms including an M16, M14 and AK-47; a 20-meter wire for explosive devices; subversive documents and personal belongings were also recovered. The army also said several rebels were wounded from the “globs of blood seen along” their withdrawal route. Meanwhile, Corporal Geronimo Calonse Jr. of the 39th Infantry Battalion was wounded in a firefight with rebels in Barangay Goma of Digos City, Davao del Sur that lasted for about 30 minutes, according to the Sarangani-based 10th Infantry Division. The troops were deployed to the area after residents there reported that NPA members were planning to sow terror against private companies that allegedly refused to give extortion money to the rebels.

with DEMPSEY REYES AND