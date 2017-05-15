2 NPA rebels slain in Zamboanga Sibugay

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Joint Task Force Zampelan under Brig. Gen. Rolly Bautista encountered about 30 New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Barangay Guinoman, Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay, killing two rebels and seizing several firearms. Soldiers of the 44th Infantry Battalion engaged the rebels under Feliciano Bravo of the Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee, according to Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, spokesman for the Western Mindanao Command. She said soldiers found two dead NPA rebels and were able to recover two high-powered firearms – an AK47 and an M16 Armalite rifle. Two local civilian volunteers operating with the soldiers were wounded during the firefight, Petinglay added. The group was reportedly led by NPA leaders Ka Tibo and Ka Henry. Bautista, also commander of the Army’s 1st Infantry (Tabak) Division, said the group under Feliciano Bravo is involved in numerous atrocities particularly arson, extortion, killings and abductions.