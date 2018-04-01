2 OTS PERSONNEL ACCUSED OF STEALING MONEY FROM TOURIST

Two personnel of the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) tasked to guard and prevent the entry of prohibited items inside the country’s main gateway were charged of qualified theft for stealing cash from a foreign passenger. Stephen Bartolo and Demmie James Timtim both assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 arrival initial security check, were positively pinpointed by a Japanese tourist who allegedly took his AUD1,700. The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Saturday identified the passenger as Yuya Sakata, 25, of Fukuoka, Japan, who arrived on March 28 from Sydney, Australia via Cebu Pacific flight 5J579. Sakata, who has a connecting flight to Cebu that Wednesday evening, went outside to the smoking area at the terminal’s arrival area. Upon his return, Bartolo informed him that there was something prohibited inside his luggage. Bartolo then conducted a search on the bag which contained personal items, clothes, and Sakata’s wallet with cash amounting to AUD$2,700. When Sakata checked his wallet, he discovered that only AUD1,000 was left. A review of the closed-circuit television by the Airport Police Department personnel found that one of the two OTS staff took out money from Sakata’s wallet. Bartolo admitted he took money from the wallet and surrendered two pieces of AUD50 to the airport policemen, He said the rest of the money was handed over to Timtim, an OTS intelligence aide. The airport policemen recovered four pieces of AUD50 bills from the jacket of Timtim when they search him. MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal ordered the revocation of Bartolo and Timtim’s airport access passes and put their names on MIAA Stop List of personnel while criminal charges were filed against them at the Pasay Prosecutor’s Office.