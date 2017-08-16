2 Pampanga farmers test negative for bird flu infection

THE two farmers in Pampanga who exhibited symptoms of bird flu infection tested negative, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Wednesday.

READ: Two suspected cases of avian flu monitored, says health official

Health Assistant Secretary Enrique Tayag said the farmers have been informed of the results that were released by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

Tayag said the farmers who were hospitalized have been advised to rest at home and continue taking their prescribed medication.

The farm workers from San Luis showed flu-like symptoms after being interviewed by the RITM.

They were taken to an undisclosed hospital where they were subjected to nasal and throat swabs and monitored for 48 hours. KENNETH HERNANDEZ