2 people dead, 6 injured as crane collapses at construction site in Pasay

TWO people died and six others were injured after a tower crane collapsed at a construction site in Pasay City on Tuesday, police said.

Supt. Jenny Tecson, spokesperson of the Southern Police District, identified the victim as Jonathan Clavecillas, 32, crane operator of Monocrete Construction while the identity of the other fatality has yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Tecson identified the injured as Kumbo Dimalanes, 24; Jay Duran, 29, both security guards at Modern Security Agency; Liu Shen Xiu, 30, Chinese; and crane erectors Francisco Angcom, 59, Melvin Reforma, 28, and Elmer Torres, 46.

Based on the initial police report, the crane tower at the ongoing construction site of STI building along Edsa corner P.Celle Street, Pasay City was being jacked up when the hydraulic cylinder suddenly lost pressure, causing the equipment to collapse under its own weight.

The crane operator died while undergoing treatment at the San Juan de Dios Hospital, while the other victim died on the spot.

The crane erectors, two security guards, and the Chinese, who were inside the comfort room on the 4th floor of the core town building sustained injuries and were now being treated in the same hospital. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ