2 persons arrested for claiming package of shabu

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) arrested two persons for claiming a package which contained 3.5 kilos of shabu on Wednesday afternoon. Customs District III Collector Ramon Anquilan said Michael Espino Cruz of Parañaque City and his companion Rachelle Hilario Dela Cruz tried to claim the package at the FedEx warehouse in PAL/PSI building near the NAIA terminal. The shabu shipment in a black box was sent by a certain Jason Lee of California. Commissioner Isidro Lapeña of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said it arrived on December 8 via FedEx flight from the United States and was found in the warehouse on December 11. Customs-FedEx head supervisor Manny Mamadra waited for it to be claimed.

Anquilan said it was declared as toys. “The suspicious image shown during X-ray inspection prompted the physical examination of the package. The matter was referred to the Customs Anti-Illegal Drugs Task Force for initial drug test which resulted positive for shabu, “ Lapeña said. The shipment, which was turned over to PDEA was worth about P17.5 million.