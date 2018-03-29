2 persons arrested in drug buy-bust operation in Quezon City

ANTI-narcotics agents arrested two individuals on Thursday morning in a drug buy-bust operation in Fairview, Quezon City and presented to media later in the day.

Director Aaron Aquino of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) identified the suspects as Sahara Abal Abdurahman and Lim Akik Abdulah, originally from Jolo, Sulu.

At about 9 a.m., elements of the PDEA Special Enforcement Service conducted the raid at Maligaya St., in front of Fairview Terraces, Quezon City, which resulted in the arrest of the two from whom an estimated 500 grams of “shabu” worth P2.5 million were seized.

The suspects will face charges for violating section 11 (possession of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. ROY NARRA