2 PH airport policemen arrested for extortion

TWO airport police officers were arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 on Wednesday night for alleged extortion, a police official said on Thursday.

Chief Supt. Jewel Nicanor, spokesperson for the Counterintelligence Task Force (CITF), identified the arrested airport police officials as APO1 Pablo Atayde Jr. and APO1 Danilo Levite Jr.

In a joint entrapment operation by the CITF and Intelligence group, the two were caught receiving marked money from a CITF operative who posed as a driver for an airport taxi.

Nicanor said the CITF office has received text messages about the alleged extortion activity of the two police officials in the airport.

“They were doing this extortion activity not only in Terminal 2 but also in other terminals here in NAIA and some of the people there texted our office to raise this concern,” Nicanor said in English.

In one of the text messages, the complainant said the officers were charging as much as P100 to taxi drivers so that they could pick up passengers near the outpost on NAIA Terminal 1.

Another text message read that there were “colorum” or unregistered public utility vehicles (PUVs), which these police officials allowed inside the airport.

The arrested airport police officers are now under the custody of the CITF for proper disposition and filing of appropriate case in court.

Based on the data collected by CITF, it has arrested 242 rogue police officers since it started its operations in February 2017. ROY NARRA