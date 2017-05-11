2 PH bets enter ITF China Junior 8 quarterfinals

Filipino netters Arthur Craig Pantino and John Bryan Decasa Otico posted contrasting victories to reach the quarterfinals of the 2017 International Tennis Federation China Junior 8 being held at the Potter’s Wheel International Tennis Center in Beijing, China.

The sixth seed Pantino bucked an error-filled first set before nailing a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win over Tang Sheng of China in the second round of the Grade 3 tournament.

On the other hand, the fourth pick Otico barged into the next round easily when Chinese Zhao Zhao opted to retire because of injury.

The Filipino netter was ahead, 5-0, in the first set when the Chinese player decided to withdraw.

Pantino will have his hands full in the quarterfinals as he takes on giant-killer Ray Ho of Taiwan, who delivered a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Zheng Yanjie of China.

Ho scored the tournament’s biggest upset when he ousted top seed Seita Watanabe in the opening round via a 7-6 (5), 6-0 straight-set win.

For his part, Otico arranged a quarterfinals meeting with qualifier Dylan Heap of New Zealand, a 6-4, 6-2 winner over eighth seed Zhou Xinmu of China.

The other quarterfinalists are No. 2 Taisei Ichikawa of Japan, No. 3 James Kent Trotter of Japan, Wang Guan Kai of China and Chen Zhiyu of China.

Ichikawa trounced Wang Xiaofei of China (6-1, 6-4), Trotter blasted Ng Ki Lung of Hong Kong (6-4, 6-2), Wang stunned fifth seed Palaphoom Kovapitukted of Thailand (6-3, 4-6, 6-2), and Chen survived Zhang Zheng Qi Jonathan of Hong Kong (6-2, 4-6, 6-1).

In doubles, the second-seeded pair of Otico and Watanabe continued its impressive showing by thumping China’s Wu Yuchen and Zhang Zheng Qi, 6-4, 6-4, to secure a semifinals berth.

Otico and Watanabe gun for finals slot when they take on Hong Kong’s Ng Ki Lung and Taiwan’s Su Yu-Hsiang.

Ng and Su secured their place in the Final Four via a 7-5 2-6, 10-7 win over Thomas Hann of Australia and Joshua Snowdon-Poole of New Zealand.