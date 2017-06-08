2 PH pugs advance in President’s Cup

Veteran international campaigners Nesthy Petecio and Mario Fernandez continued to make waves in the 2017 President’s Cup—Elite International Boxing Championship after advancing to the next round in their respective divisions in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Petecio, a 2014 Women’s World Championships silver medalist, scored a one-sided victory over Ulbala Almenova of the host country that booked her a ticket to the women’s lightweight category semifinals.

The 25-year-old Davao City pride is now assured of a bronze medal.

For his part, the reigning Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and Incheon Asian Games bronze winner Fernandez also scored a lopsided win against Madiyar Zhanuzakov of Kazakhstan to earn a spot in the quarterfinals of the men’s bantamweight division.

Not as fortunate was Thailand International Invitational bronze medalist Joel Bacho, who lost his second-round match against a Kazakh fighter in the men’s welterweight class.

Bacho, an opening-round winner against Lee Seung Hyeon of South Korea, was the second Filipino casualty after Singapore SEA Games silver medalist Irish Magno likewise succumbed to a Kazakh bet in the opening round of the women’s flyweight division.

Meanwhile, Carlo Paalam got an automatic spot in the quarterfinals after securing an opening round bye in the men’s light flyweight division of the tournament sanctioned by the Asian Boxing Confederation and International Boxing Association.

Singapore Games titlist Ian Clark Bautista will also vie for a medal in the men’s flyweight class.

Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines national team head coach Patricio Gaspi serves as the head of delegation while former Asian champion Romeo Brin and Barcelona Olympics bronze medalist Roel Velasco are also in the team to oversee the men and women’s boxing squads.