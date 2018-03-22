2 Pinoys advance in Scotty Townsend tilt

Former world champions Francisco “Django” Bustamante and Alex Pagulayan posted contrasting victories to advance to the third round of the 2018 Scotty Townsend Memorial One-Pocket Tournament being held at the Arena Billiards West Monroe in Los Angeles, California.

Bustamante easily barged into the next round via walkover win against Cliff Joyner, who suffered a mild stroke during the game.

Joyner was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital according to reports.

On the other hand, Pagulayan posted a hard-earned 4-3 win over compatriot Dennis Orcollo in their second-round game.

The 54-year old Bustamante opened his campaign with a win against Devin Poteet while Pagulayan outclassed Chip Compton in the opening round of the tournament, which offers $10,000 to the champion and $6,000 to the runner-up.

In the third round, Bustamante will face the winner between Danny Smith and Charlie Bryant while Pagulayan awaits the victorious player in the Josh Roberts-Tony Chohan match.

Orcollo was relegated to the losers’ bracket and needs to win his remaining games to stay alive in the tournament.

He will be meeting the winner of the Jeremy Jones-Skyler Woodward do-or-die game.

The Filipino cue masters aim to extend the country’s domination in the tournament after Zoren James Arenas took the Scotty Townsend Memorial 9-Ball Tournament crown a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Warren Kiamco and Ronnie Alcano both fell to the losers’ column in the ongoing US Open Bank Pool Championships being held at the Griffs Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kiamco scored a 4-2 win over Bob Herchik in the first round before bowing to Brandon Shuff (3-4) while Alcano beat Noel Bierman (4-0) in the opening round but lost to Shane Van Boening in the next round (0-4).

Kiamco takes on Bill Thompson in the losers’ bracket while Alcano will tackle the winner between Harry Platis and Vinh Pham.