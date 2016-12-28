2 Pinoys in billiards’ Top 10 moneymakers

Former world champions Alex Pagulayan and Dennis Orcollo are the only Filipino cue masters included in the Top 10 of the moneymaker world rankings released by the Az Billiards at the end of the 2016 season.

Pagulayan is ranked third with $112,233 total earnings while Orcollo occupied the No. 5 spot with $87,948 winnings this season.

The 38-year-old Pagulayan got $20,000 when he ruled the Derby City Classic 2016 Master of the Table held in January in Indiana, US the pocketed $12,000 for topping the Derby City Classic 2016 One-Pocket Division.

He also dominated the Midwest Billiards and Cue Expo One Pocket ($14,400), Don Coates Memorial One Pocket ($2,345) and Canadian Championship Men’s Open 9-Ball ($2,100) the secured five runner-up finishes and six third-place trophies.

On the other hand, Orcollo seized nine titles this year including his Challenge Match against Ko Pin Yi of Taiwan that earned him a whopping $20,000 cash prize.

Orcollo also reigned supreme in the 2016 Break Room 8-Ball Classic ($8,000), Derby City Classic 2016 14.1 Challenge ($5,300), Andy Mercer Memorial Challenge ($5,000), West Coast Challenge 10-Ball ($5,000), Midwest Billiards and Cue Expo Bigfoot 10-Ball ($3,400), West Coast Challenge One Pocket ($3,300), Sidepocket’s Open 9-Ball ($3,200) and 4th Annual Cole Dickson 10-Ball ($2,300).

American Shane Van Boening captured the top spot for the second straight year with $186,565 followed by Jayson Shaw of England ($174,344).

Also in the Top 10 are No. 4 Shi Han-Qing of China ($96,217), No. 6 Yu Han of China ($79,236), No. 7 Albin Ouschan of Austria ($68,896), No. 8 Chen Siming ($66,052), No. 9 (Darren Appleton of England ($58,031) and No. 10 Chang Jung-Lin of Taiwan ($58,026).

The other Filipinos in the list are No. 28 Warren Kiamco ($28,546), No. 32 Francisco Bustamante ($23,600), No. 36 Carlo Biado ($21,500), No. 38 Roberto Gomez ($21,200), No. 43 Lee Vann Corteza ($18,411), No. 55 ($15,193) and No. 58 ($14,828).