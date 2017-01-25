2 Pinoys enter Bigfoot 10-Ball Challenge Final 4

Veteran campaigners Lee Vann Corteza and Carlo Biado scored contrasting victories in the quarterfinals to marched into the Final Four of the 19th Derby City Classic – Bigfoot 10-Ball Challenge on Tuesday in Elizabeth, Indiana in US.

Corteza had an easy sailing in beating American Skyler Woodward via an 11-7 win while Biado needed a strong finish to oust Russian Fedor Gorst, 11-10.

“Playing on a 9 foot, I can think, I’ll make this ball 100% of the time. Playing on BIG Foot, maybe, it’s 50-60% of the time. That ball earned me 4 thousand dollars. If I missed it, it cost me a thousand,” Biado said in an interview posted at the Az Billiards official website.

In the semifinals, Corteza goes up against Scotland’s Jayson Shaw who defeated Filipino Dennis Orcollo, 11-7, while Biado takes on Alexander Kazakis of Greece, an 11-7 winner over Thorsten Hohmann of Germany.

Corteza and Biado defeated compatriot Johann Chua and Russian Ruslan Chinakov in the early round of the tournament which has $16,000 to the champion, $8,000 to the runner-up, and $4,000 to the semifinalists.

On the other hand, Orcollo bounced back in the Derby City Classic – Straight Pool Challenge as he took the lead with 198.

Shaw is in second with 168 followed by Li Wen Lo of Taiwan (138), Chua (115), Hohmann (112), Corteza (105), John Schmidt of the US (98) and Alex Pagulayan (91).

The 10-Ball Challenge and Straight Pool Challenge are two of the five events in the Derby City Classic.

The other events are 9-Ball Bank Challenge, One Pocket Challenge and 9-Ball Challenge.

The player who has the most number of titles or runners-up in five events will be named as the Master of the Table at the end of the competition.